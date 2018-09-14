Opinion: Drew McIntyre should be the next Universal Champion

The Scottish Pyschopath Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the most talented men on the main roster. After an unsuccessful run with the WWE in the early 2010s, McIntyre was released from WWE. He worked harder than ever, improved his ring-work and made a name for himself outside of WWE. McIntyre's astounding success caught the eye of WWE, who re-signed the Scottish native to their developmental brand,i.e NXT.

McIntyre came back to WWE a completely different man with a chiseled physique, recommendable passion, and an improved move-set. McIntyre found immense success on NXT and even held the NXT title at one point. McIntyre was promoted to the main roster after he lost his NXT title to Andrade 'Cien' Almas last November.

McIntyre was wisely paired with the crafty Dolph Ziggler upon his main roster call up. The duo have found great success as a tag-team and their partnership has solidified both men as main-event caliber superstars. They currently hold the Raw tag-team championships, but I think that the tag-titles are just a stepping stone for 'The Scottish Psychopath', who seems destined for greatness and success in the big leagues of the WWE.

It was reported earlier in the year that WWE officials saw immense potential in Drew Mcintyre and are extremely high on the giant.You would be surprised to know that Mcintyre hasn't even been pinned in a match ever since bursting onto the main-roster scene this April, which tells us what lengths WWE officials are going to protect him. Many analysts expect him to turn on Ziggler and move onto greater things in the future.

Mcintyre has all the tools to carry the red brand on his shoulders like a true, fighting champion and his matches would be a delight to watch too.

Besides, other than Braun Strowman, Drew Mcintyre is the only plausible contender for Roman Reigns. A victory over Reigns would give Mcintyre a huge boost and would be wonderful from a business standpoint too as Mcintyre has a strong fan following too.

Furthermore, Mcintyre's title win will open up a host of feuds and rivalries on the main roster. Imagine Mcintyre Vs Balor or Mcintyre Vs Seth Rollins or possibly Mcintyre Vs Braun Strowman, which would be a dream match for many fans.

I know that making Mcintyre Universal champion will be a huge risk, but there's a high chance that the risk might pay off so WWE must definitely consider Mcintyre as a future champion.

