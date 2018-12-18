Opinion: Drew McIntyre should Retire The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35

The Undertaker is rumored to retire and get inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

It may sound crazy but it needs to be done. Almost two years ago at Wrestlemania 33, Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker.

After the match, The Undertaker left his trademark hat, gloves and coat in the middle of the ring and walked away. It was believed that The Phenom had finally decided to hang up his boots.

However, that wasn't the case as he ended up returning one year later at Wrestlemania 34 and has been quite active ever since.

Although The Undertaker's post-match stuff at Wrestlemania 33 seemed like a send-off, it was quite lackluster, to be honest.

A Legend like The Undertaker deserves to go out with a bang and not just disappear into the dark, which would ironically suit his persona. Everything that The Undertaker has done needs to be acknowledged and his final feud and match should be remembered for ages to come.

According to Joe Peisich, The Undertaker may finally get inducted into the Hall of Fame next year and retire the following night at Wrestlemania 35. Although it will be a sad moment to witness, it has to happen one day.

The best thing about The Undertaker's legacy is that on his way out, he can create WWE's next megastar.

The Superstar who will wrestle and (probably) defeat The Phenom in his final match will automatically become the "Next Big Thing". However, for it to happen, everything needs to be executed carefully.

But who will benefit the most in the long-run by retiring The Deadman? Enter the "Scottish Psychopath", Drew Mcintyre.

Ever since McIntyre made his main-roster return in April, he has been built as a credible monster heel so far. He has stood toe to toe with some of the company's biggest Superstars. He is also expected to become one of WWE's top Superstars in the near future.

The stage is set for the Scottish Psychopath's big push, all he needs is a career-defining win over any well-established Superstar.

McIntyre's dominant win over Kurt Angle last month was talked about for days and was very well-received.

Imagine the heat and notoriety he would get if he shares the ring with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35 and decimates and retires the Phenom at the same event. This would make McIntyre the biggest and the most intimidating heels of the modern era.

Drew McIntyre is expected to become WWE's next Megastar.

The Undertaker was even interested in wrestling McIntyre at Summerslam this year. Although the match didn't happen then, it can and should take place at Wrestlemania 35.

McIntyre has improved a lot over the years and has the look and skills to carry the company in the future. There's no one on the roster who is more deserving and can benefit more than McIntyre by facing and retiring The Deadman next year.

So, the ball is in your court, WWE. Make the right decision and give the fans a Top Superstar they can get behind.

