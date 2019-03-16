Opinion: EC3 will be the perfect Superstar to retire Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35

Venkatesh MK FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 34 // 16 Mar 2019, 23:07 IST

The Olympic Gold Medalist

On the last episode of Raw, Kurt Angle announced that he'll be retiring at WrestleMania 35 after his farewell match. After this monumental announcement in front of his hometown people, he had his last match in the Steel City against Apollo Crews. Fortunately, the former World Champion tasted victory. Now, the biggest question arises in the minds of every WWE fan. By whose hands will Kurt Angle be retired on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

Rumors suggest that John Cena will be the person to send Kurt Angle home. Recently, the Cenation Leader posted a photo of memory on Instagram of Kurt Angle as a young boy which made the rumor red-hot.

In my opinion, EC3 will be the perfect fit to fight Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. Since coming to the main roster in February 2019, EC3 hasn't received a big push except for a mini-feud with Dean Ambrose. But, if the Top One Percent Man receives a major push like this, he can retire the Olympic Gold Medalist once and for all.

EC3: The Top One Percent!

As a result, we will be able to witness this exceptional feud which we watched last in TNA. After this, EC3 will be heading either to Raw or SmackDown Live and enter the mid-card title picture. For Kurt Angle, he can become an authority figure or a backstage producer or he can start his very own podcast.

As of John Cena, he can challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at the Show of Shows and make that monumental dream match come into fruition.

A proper script and excellent booking can help the WWE Universe revisit an old feud and in the process, also set up one of the most anticipated matches for WrestleMania 35. Book it, Vince!

