WWE News: John Cena teases WrestleMania 35 match and potential opponent

Who will John Cena wrestle at Mania?

What's the story?

Kurt Angle will be wrestling his last match at WWE WrestleMania 35 in April. Backstage, he named a few possible opponents amongst whom was John Cena.

John Cena does not have an opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All yet and just teased a match with Angle on his Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle announced his impending retirement on last night's episode of WWE RAW, saying that he would wrestle for the last time at WrestleMania 35.

Angle then wrestled Apollo Crews in short match, hitting him with the Angle Slam for the win before the two men hugged inside the ring. After RAW cut to commercial, Angle went around the rings to thank the fans.

As for John Cena, he's currently in Canada shooting for a film. However, the shoot ends a few days before WrestleMania leaving him free to return for a match at Mania if WWE decides to do so.

The heart of the matter

After Kurt Angle's announcement on WWE RAW, John Cena came posted a photo of Kurt Angle on Instagram and obviously this has led to speculation that Cena is Angle's opponent at WrestleMania, This would be fitting because John Cena made his debut in SmackDown wrestling Kurt Angle. You can check out John Cena's Instagram post below:

We don't yet know for sure if John Cena will be wrestling at Mania but he would definitely be the ideal choice to for Kurt Angle's opponent in his final match.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is now less than a month away. We don't know for sure if Kurt Angle will wrestle in the RAW's in the lead up to Mania. We will find out more on his WrestleMania opponent in the coming weeks.

