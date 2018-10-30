Opinion : Finn Balor should replace Daniel Bryan at WWE Crown Jewel to battle AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

The two superstars faced off each other at TLC last year

Daniel Bryan is reportedly not going to Saudi Arabia to participate in WWE Crown Jewel and if that is the case, then the company will be forced to look for a replacement for Bryan. AJ Styles was going to defend his WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at Riyadh but with the bearded G.O.A.T potentially out of the PPV, AJ will need a new opponent.

Though there are a plethora of options on the blue brand in the form of Andrade 'Cien' Almas, Rusev, Tye Dillinger, Aiden English and even the Big Show, the WWE may not want to waste Almas's momentum by having him lose at Crown Jewel and the other 4 superstars do not have the star power that the company needs for its title match. Also, the WWE Championship cannot be taken off the Crown Jewel card as the match card does not have that many matches to run a 4-5 hours PPV.

This situation might force the creative team to book a superstar from RAW to face the WWE Champion. And the only superstar who neither has an ongoing feud nor a match at Crown Jewel is the first-ever Universal Champion, Finn Balor.

Finn Balor has been on the receiving end of some puzzling booking decisions lately and has been lost in the mix on RAW. The Demon King could prove to be the perfect opponent for Styles as he is one of the few superstars who possesses the star power and wrestling skills that are equal to Daniel Bryan. Also, the writers have not booked the Irish superstar for a match at the global PPV. This could very well lead us to a dream match between Finn Balor and AJ Styles. Given the in-ring abilities they have, the two superstars do not need a storyline to put on a match as seen at TLC 2017.

Not only will this match draw more attention towards the Crown Jewel PPV, but it will also help to improve the show's quality. I don't think AJ Styles' title defence may be cancelled or the company will tape a match between AJ and Bryan as it may disappoint the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. The best solution to this problem is to have a WWE Championship match between Finn Balor and AJ Styles. The RAW superstar had also quoted after their TLC match that the world deserves a rematch between the two gifted superstars and what better stage than Crown Jewel to host this battle!

