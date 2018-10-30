WWE Spoiler: Daniel Bryan to be removed from WWE Title match, possible replacement revealed

Who will replace Bryan?

What’s the story?

Will Daniel Bryan wrestle at Crown Jewel? That’s the question on everyone’s mind. New reports should give the fans some clarity over his status for the PPV that is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 2nd.

After consulting with several backstage sources, PWInsider now reports that Daniel Bryan will not be making the trip to Saudi Arabia for the show, which confirms the initial reports of Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE is getting all the negative attention for their lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia in the wake of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death at the Saudi Arabian Consulate. There were talks of WWE canceling or relocating the show for good but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

All the criticism apart, WWE may have decided to uphold their ‘contractual obligations’, but their two most bankable superstars don’t seem to be on the same page as the company. John Cena and Daniel Bryan were quick express their displeasure over the entire situation and were willing to pull out from the massive show.

The Cenation leader has already been replaced by Bobby Lashley but what happens to D Bry?

The heart of the Matter

PWInsider reports Bryan made his intentions clear of not being a part of the show and WWE immediately started chalking out new plans for the WWE title match. The initial plan pitched yesterday afternoon was to have Bryan work his match against Styles at the Performance Centre, which would have been aired as part of the PPV. However, the plan was nixed while the production plans were being set up.

WWE now has a plethora of options to work with and some of them have already been revealed. One scenario would be to write off Bryan on tonight's scheduled face off with the WWE Champion. WWE could then announce a replacement which has been rumored to be Rusev.

The other option is to tape the WWE Championship match between Bryan and Styles on Smackdown and have it inserted into the Crown Jewel show. The final possible plan on the table is to have Styles and Bryan finish of their match on tonight's SmackDow itself, so as to end their programme for good. This would then allow Styles to move onto to a fresh opponent with Survivor Series around the corner.

What’s next?

WWE have already lost Roman Reigns and John Cena and would not want to give away with Daniel Bryan, but sadly for the fans and the company, that is exactly what may happen. An announcement regarding the same could be incoming. What should WWE do in this case?

