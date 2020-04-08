Opinion: Firefly Fun House match reveals The Fiend's true weakness

WrestleMania 36 saw the debut of two interesting matches that were filmed on close sets outside of the Performance Center -- the Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was first up as part of night one, before John Cena and Bray Wyatt stole the show with their Firefly Fun House match.

This was the first time a match of this kind had been seen on WWE TV and whilst none of the WWE Universe knew what to expect, it's safe to say that there wasn't a single fan left disappointed. The match seemed to go through John Cena's career and look to rectify many of his decisions as well as focusing on the moment that Cena defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 which was a turning point for Bray Wyatt.

Whilst the match looked at Cena's identity and the changes in character he has had over the years, the match also pointed out The Fiend's true weakness as well, since one smart fan was able to piece together what it is that The Fiend is attracted to in an opponent.

The above theory seems to point to the fact that The Fiend only has power over opponents who are having an issue with their identity, and since he's already changed every wrestler except Goldberg, this theory does ring true.

Bray Wyatt himself has had a change of character in the past and it could be the reason he is drawn to the stars who have been put in the same position.

Wrestling in the current era isn't the same as it once was, Goldberg was able to stick with the same character throughout his entire career because of the way he was built and the fact that he was an unbeatable entity. It's much harder in the current era to be able to go through an entire career without making a change.

This means that The Fiend is safe when facing most of the current WWE locker room, but there are still some stars left out there that could cause Bray Wyatt's alter-ego a problem in the future.

Whilst this theory does point out Wyatt's weakness, the question here is what happens to Cena now, will be become The Dr of Thuganomic on his return? Or since he lost the Fun House match, is he going to be forced to remain inside the compound alongside Wyatt?