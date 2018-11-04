Opinion: How WWE should book Survivor Series 2018

Survivor Series 2018

WWE Crown Jewel is in the history books. It's time for WWE to look forward to its next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, which takes place two weeks from Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles,California.

Survivor Series is one of WWE's traditional ' Big Four' pay-per-views and is the second-longest running pay-per-view event in history. This year's event will be based on brand warfare, with superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live battling it out for brand supremacy.

Given that recent WWE pay-per-views like Super Show-Down, Evolution and Crown Jewel have been underwhelming, WWE really needs to book Survivor Series according to popular fan opinion.

First of all, the card that WWE has announced thus far is awesome,to say the least. Ronda Rousey Vs Becky Lynch is a huge match and it'd be interesting to see how this match would plan out as both stars have been booked strongly.

Brock Lesnar will take on AJ Styles in a rematch from last year's Survivor Series and Shinsuke Nakamura will square off against Seth Rollins in a match that promises to be an instant classic.

I personally think that WWE needs to make a change in the match between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles. If I were in the WWE management, I would book Daniel Bryan to defeat Brock Lesnar at the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live that will take place in Manchester, the place where Styles won his second WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal last November.

Bryan's win would set the tone for a mega dream match between two polar opposite stars, who can put on a five-star classic and can tell a perfect David Vs Goliath story.

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Seth Rollins has the potential to be something truly special and WWE shouldn't do anything to ruin it.

WWE needs to give them a minimum of fifteen minutes and I can guarantee you that WWE will have another classic match in their history books. Nakamura should win when it's all said and done. His victory could come about due to his cheap low blow tactics or a timely interference from Dean Ambrose to preserve Rollins' credibility.

Ronda Rousey Vs Becky Lynch is a match that will epitomize the term 'Women's Revolution'. Lynch should give Rousey some stiff competition and a win over Rousey would do wonders for her career. Many expect Rousey to win, but I would book Lynch to win in attempt to boost her credibility and pull off a shocker.

WWE should also do 3 traditional elimination tag-team matches. The first elimination tag-match should be between the top 5 male stars from each brand fighting it out to determine the superior brand, the second match should be between the top five women from each brand and the last one should be between the top 5 tag-teams between each match.

SmackDown Live should come out on top at this year's Survivor Series and needs to win the traditional men's Survivor Series traditional elimination match.

WWE should ensure that it included all of its top stars in the event. Names like Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Elias, Bobby Roode, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Bayley, Drew Mcintyre, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss shouldn't be left off the card. One star that shouldn't be left off in any circumstances is Braun Strowman, who should be a pivotal part of this year's event.

Also, it is important that WWE keeps a few surprises for its fans. It would be definitely shocking to see Styles or Bryan win over Lesnar. Hulk Hogan could make an appearance to fire up the crowd. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker could have a stand-off to set up a match in the future.

An appearance from Roman Reigns to confront Dean Ambrose could be another cool moment.