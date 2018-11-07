Opinion: How WWE should book the Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch match at Survivor Series

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 395 // 07 Nov 2018, 11:53 IST

She finally made her debut on the SmackDown brand

This week's WWE SmackDown was good for SAnitY fans as Nikki Cross has finally arrived on the blue brand.

Lynch was cutting a promo, and she challenged anyone to come and face her. SAnitY came, and behind them was Nikki Cross, making her main roster debut. Both faced each other, and Lynch defeated Cross via submission.

Earlier this year Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain were called up to the main roster, but Nikki wasn't with them. It took some time for the creative team to decide Cross' arrival on SmackDown, but finally she is on the main roster.

It is a no secret that the WWE is not going to waste time in booking Cross to the top. She has a crazy gimmick which fits only her, and she feuded with many main roster female superstars while they were in NXT.

Now some may ask - who is going to feud with her?

If I have to pick one, then it would be Becky Lynch.

The current SmackDown women's champion, Becky Lynch, is on her way to the top, and she is continuously impressing everyone with her performances. After giving an impressive performance at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view, Lynch is going to face Raw women's champion, Ronda Rousey, at Survivor Series.

A majority of fans want Lynch to defeat Rousey, but here comes the WWE's booking - Ronda is currently unbeatable, as her booking is much stronger than any other woman's on the roster.

Even though she is everyone's favorite, fans still want Lynch to make her tap out. However, if the WWE want Ronda to win the match, then they have to protect Lynch's momentum as well. A loss could quickly destroy the momentum she gained in these past months.

However, an excellent way to make her lose without affecting her momentum much is Nikki Cross interrupting her at Survivor Series.

This may seem like an early step, but a great story could be written from there. This way Lynch could lose her match and then start feuding with Cross.

There's no strong reason for doing this. Nikki Cross is new to SmackDown, and her gimmick portrays her as a crazy woman. So why not use her do this job?

WWE often does things in a hurry, and if this rivalry provides what the fans want, then there's nothing to worry about.