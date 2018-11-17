Opinion: How WWE should book the Survivor Series 10-on-10 tag team match

Who will win this huge 10-on-10 tag team match?

WWE Survivor Series is the one time of the year when RAW and SmackDown Live collide in head-to-head competition to achieve brand supremacy. While apart from the "Champion vs Champion" matches and the traditional 5-on-5 men's and women's Survivor Series matches, WWE has also announced a 10-on-10 tag team elimination between the tag teams of RAW and SmackDown Live.

Team RAW is captained by the team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and consists of The Revival, the B Team, The Lucha House Party and The Ascension. On the other side, SmackDown Live is led by The Usos and includes The New Day, SAnitY, The Club and The Colons. The last time such a 10-on-10 match was organized was way back in 2016 where Cesaro and Sheamus emerged as the sole survivors for team RAW.

Here's how the WWE Creative should book the pre-show match -

#1 The Lucha House Party is eliminated first

It is quite baffling why the Cruiserweights are included on team RAW!

RAW's tag team division has been a mess since the day Braun Strowman and Nicholas won the tag team championships and it can also be witnessed in the team they have fielded for the match. The Lucha House Party rarely make an appearance on RAW but regularly feature on 205 Live. It is quite obvious that they have been chosen just to fill in the numbers and the WWE Universe would not be shocked if they will be eliminated first in the match.

WWE Creative could have either The Usos or SAnitY eliminate the Lucha House Party probably in the early stages of the match. In 2016, Breezango were the first to be eliminated and the Lucha House Party can well become the team to be eliminated first in the 10-on-10 tag team match this time around.

