Opinion: Dolph Ziggler Vs Goldberg at SummerSlam is very exciting

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 // 07 Aug 2019, 15:25 IST

We are excited to see how this one pans out

Well, the writing was on the wall. Although never stated explicitly, if you've closely watched what Dolph Ziggler has been saying over the past few weeks, you'd have noticed Ziggler mocking Bill Goldberg on numerous occasions. While we continuously give WWE grief for a myriad of reasons, this thankfully hasn't been one of those of those instances. This might not be a popular opinion, but this writer is excited to see to Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

There is something about the moment where despite knowing what's going to happen next (Dave Meltzer had reported that Goldberg will be returning at SummerSlam for a match against Dolph Ziggler), there was a certain sense of excitement when Goldberg made his way down to the ring to confront Ziggler and proceeded to utter 'You're Next' to the ShowOff.

Ziggler bad-mouthing WWE Legends in general and Goldberg, in particular, had lead to something on the second-biggest show of the WWE calendar, SummerSlam. Goldberg's last outing in WWE against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia was heavily panned by critics and fans, and rightfully so. But, after what had happened inside the squared circle, the former Universal Champion took to social media to address the fans regarding his performance inside the ring. This proved that the WCW icon himself wasn't at all pleased with what went down on that fateful night in Jeddah. The concussion he suffered during the match proved to be the biggest downfall.

Goldberg coming back to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam is essentially a story of redemption for the WCW Icon. As much as fans would like to criticize Goldberg for his last match, we have realized that there were other factors at play; at the very least, the man deserves a shot a redemption.

His Super ShowDown opponent, The Undertaker, has put the match behind him following a strong showing at Extreme Rules last month. Given the stature of Goldberg, we can expect the same from him this Sunday in Toronto.

Goldberg vs. Ziggler is very likely not going to be a five-star classic by any means; to be honest, it doesn't have to be. Goldberg is known for high-octane short matches where he hits his array of power moves and ends up getting a win within minutes. Ziggler is the perfect opponent for Goldberg as he can get a decent match out of him and make Goldberg look good. That said, it would come as a surprise if the match went on longer than 10 minutes.

If the contest is anything like what we see between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, we are in for a treat.