Opinion: It's time to revive The Revival

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7 // 25 Sep 2018, 14:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Revival

The Revival was a power to be figured with on NXT. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice during their stay on the brand. Since they've appeared on Raw, their journey for the Tag Team Championship has been in vain, and their endeavors to end up Raw Tag Team Champions have turned out to be tedious for everybody.

Here's an expression of guidance for WWE for whether to pull the trigger and let Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder become Raw Tag Team Champions – "Revive The Revival.".

The booking of The Revival on the WWE main roster was a hotly anticipated one, and many trusted that their effect on the Raw Tag Team Division would be felt quickly and powerfully upon their landing.

However, here we are, 18 months into their promotion to Raw, and the previous NXT Tag Team Champions have pretty much nothing to boast about.

Truth be told, their mission for the Tag Team Championships has turned out to be bizarrely unprofitable; The Revival has been constantly booked in matches for he Raw Tag Team Championship over the past couple of months, and they have lost each and every time.

It makes one wonder why WWE constantly books this once-venerated team to get just so near and then lose everything in a second.

In the last episode of RAW, The Revival nearly won against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. The match, in my own honest opinion, was better than the one the Tag-Team Champions had against Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.

But that's not it. Since it looks like all the Championship belts available on RAW will only be held by either The Shield or the Dogs of War, reviving the Revival looks really difficult. Let's hope WWE gives them great opportunities because truth be told, both the wrestlers are insanely talented and have some really good moves in their move-set.