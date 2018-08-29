Opinion: Jericho to return after Owens quit?

Owens quit WWE in the latest episode of Raw.

Last Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens quit WWE, in anger, following his big match loss against the current Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Since then, social media has been abuzz with speculation about what lies ahead for the former Universal Champion.

Before apparently quitting, Owens was heading in no real direction and it seemed like the WWE creative writers were unsure about what to do with him.

After his friend-cum-nemesis Sami Zayn’s injury, KO had been involved in many feuds, but they led to no significant outcome for him and were just a means for putting over other superstars like Braun Strowman.

Wrestling veteran, Chris Jericho, could be returning to WWE.

As for Chris Jericho, since joining NJPW, he has only made sporadic appearances in WWE.

During Raw's 25th anniversary episode, Jericho appeared in a segment where he put Elias on 'The List of Jericho'. He was later advertised as a replacement for Rusev in a Casket match against the Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble but that change was reversed as WWE managed to go on with their original schedule.

Nonetheless, the Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla entered the Greatest Royal Rumble match as the 50th entrant, only to be eliminated by Braun Strowman after scoring one elimination.

Chris Jericho is currently the IWGP Intercontinental Champion in his first reign and seems to be enjoying his time with the company.

However, Jericho's flirtatious reply, on a tweet speculating his WWE return, has drawn a lot of attention from the fans.

With Kevin Owens abruptly quitting WWE and being immediately listed on their website as an alumni, does it mean that he is gone for good?

Or, will Owens return to the company with his former friend Jericho involved in some way, to help him resurrect his career?

Or, is Jericho's return just wishful thinking as he has no solid reason to leave NJPW where he is doing so well?

Sound off your opinion in the comments section to let us know if you'd like to see Y2J return.