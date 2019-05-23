Opinion: John Cena and the art of 'Never Giving Up'

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 23 May 2019, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cena has touched that part of our heart that no other Superstar has managed to.

Never Give Up. These are three of the most important words in our lives. There might be occasions when the chips are down, occasions when things do not go our way. But then, the art of ‘Never Giving Up’ will come to our rescue at every stage of our lives.

And, if there is one WWE Superstar who embodies every word of this phrase, then it has to be John Cena. The legendary Superstar has been a guiding force to millions of fans across the world with the spirit he embodies in the ring every time he steps into it.

Yes, The Rock probably had more charisma, The Undertaker had more mystique, Shawn Michaels delivered more ‘Show Stopping’ performances. But then, if there is one man who stands and says “ I will never quit’, then it has to be Cena.

The year was 2012. Cena was in a brutal and vicious ‘Extreme Rules’ Match against the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. He had been clobbered and pummelled. He was tossed around the ring by the vicious Lesnar and was battered and bruised.

But then, Cena embodied something no Superstar embodied. He looked at his opponent in the eye, and there was absolutely no quit in him. He used the chain as a weapon and beat Lesnar. Yes, it was all part of the storyline, but then, Cena has made us all believe that anything is indeed possible, if we have the heart.

He has had his nose broken, he has had his ligaments torn but still wrestled in the ring, he has been the underdog on numerous occasions, but that has not stopped him from giving it his all.

And, as a fan growing up, and watching Superstars in the ring, Cena has touched that part of our hearts that no other Superstar has managed to. Tearing through the façade of the character that WWE Superstars portray to entertain us, Cena has shown us that in life, come what may, this spirit of 'Never Give Up' will take us a long way.

For all those who say that WWE is Kayfabe, that WWE is all storylines woven together for entertainment, let us tell them that our Superstars are people who put their body on the line, week after week, year after year, without inhibitions.

And through the multitude of Superstars who have set foot in the ring, Cena has shone like a bright luminous sun, spreading light to the lives of millions of fans. And this has been a light like no other, and a light that can never be extinguished.