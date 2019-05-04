Opinion: John Cena's hiatus from WWE is a good thing

We Haven't Seen Him Lately

Aside from his epic return as the Doctor Of Thuganomics at Wrestlemania 35, the WWE Universe has not heard much from its most popular Superstar, John Cena.

That does not mean that the 42-year-old has not been staying busy, however.

He has been confirmed by as one of the stars in the upcoming film “Fast and Furious 9” which will start filming later in the year after Vin Diesel posted on his about it on his Instagram last week:

Besides that Cena has also made various appearances on NBC television whether it was, Ellen, the Today Show, or being the host of Saturday Night Live.

Cena’s efforts with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where he still holds the record for most wishes granted by an individual, cannot go unnoticed, either. No one can knock the man's desire to help those in need and his character is truly unmatched.

But...

Coming from the man who would never be a “part-timer,” Cena has become exactly that when it comes to in-ring action.

Cena being a part-timer has actually been a blessing.

One of the biggest arguments against John Cena is the fact that he buries up and coming talent. Since his departure, WWE has introduced numerous Superstars into the main event picture.

Just look at this year’s Money in the Bank participants. Eight Superstars-Strowman, Orton, Ricochet, McIntyre, Corbin, Ali, Balor, and Andrade- who all have a respective chip on their shoulder with something to prove. Aside from Randy Orton, all of these Superstars were not huge factors in WWE five years ago.

We also cannot forget about how even seasoned Superstars, more specifically, Kofi Kingston, have benefited in his absence. If John Cena was still wrestling week to week, it is hard to say that KofiMania happens the way it would. WWE crowds haven't been that electric for one wrestler in years.

Cena going Hollywood has opened the door for these all of these men to make a name for themselves and they have done exactly that.

Fans grew a little tired of watching Cena get beaten up for an entire match, only to comeback to win? Somehow he would achieve “superhuman” strength the same way Hulk Hogan used to in the 1980s. It just wasn’t believable.

These new main event guys, however, have a plethora of tricks in their playbook and it’s way more fun to watch.

Cena’s appearance as the Dr. of Thuganomics at Wrestlemania was very entertaining because we have not seen that side of him in a long time. Still that was all we needed.

There is no need to see him anymore.