Opinion: John Cena should face Bobby Lashley at WWE Super Show-Down

Lashley and Cena did have a feud

Around a few weeks ago, it was announced that John Cena will team up with Bobby Lashley to battle the duo of Elias and Kevin Owens.

However, this past week on Raw, Kevin Owens quit WWE after losing a hard-fought match to Seth Rollins and Owens' profile was subsequently moved to the alumni section on WWE.com. Kevin Owens' departure has led to speculation of the match being called off or Elias finding a replacement as teased by WWE.com:

Nonetheless, I think that Lashley and Cena should square off inside the ring at WWE Super Show-Down instead of a generic tag-team match with no stakes. Furthermore, WWE did tease some sort of bad blood and tension between the two veterans on their preview of the aforementioned match-up:'As for Owens and Elias, KO revealed on the Aug. 27 edition of Raw that he “quits,” so it remains unknown at this time how that unexpected revelation will affect this scheduled match. Will Elias need to find a replacement?'

The article claims that Lashley has been hell-bent on settling 'unfinished business' upon his return this year. What could that indicate? Does Lashley's unfinished business involve John Cena? Maybe, but we can't say anything for sure.'Cena and Lashley share a history as alumni of the Ruthless Aggression Era and are former Survivor Series teammates – they defeated five other Superstars in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match back in 2006. With Lashley bent on taking care of “unfinished business,” can he and Cena pick up where they left off?'

Cena and Lashley have some genuine history in the past and it's highly likely that there's still some on-screen hatred and ill feelings between the two. It would make sense story-line wise too and would make for great television too.

Lashley is in desperate need of a character change. A feud with Cena would prove a great catalyst for a monumental heel turn for Lashley.

WWE would never turn Cena heel at this point of his career and as WWE seldom does face vs face feuds, Lashley must turn heel for a rivalry with Cena. Furthermore, Lashley would have a better chance at defeating Cena as a heel in comparison to a babyface.

Lashley would benefit greatly from a victory over Cena and it would instantly make him the top heel on Raw. A perfect scenario for his heel turn would be to attack Cena when Cena returns in a few weeks to hype up his match at Super-Show Down.

Cena could make a surprise appearance on the post HIAC edition of Raw, Lashley could show up and offer a handshake to Cena.

Cena would gladly oblige and as soon as he shakes Lashley's hand, Lashley could blast him with a massive clothesline and then proceed to dominate Cena.

In addition, the scheduled tag-team match has no one excited due to its randomness. In contrast, Cena Vs Lashley will have everyone excited due to its unpredictability and will easily sell-out the show.