Opinion: John Cena will appear as the Dr. of Thuganomics at the RAW Reunion

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
Feature
62   //    19 Jul 2019, 18:50 IST

WrestleMania saw Cena bring back an iconic character
This Monday, WWE have a monumental RAW planned with several legendary Superstars returning for one night only to be a part o the RAW Reunion.

Yesterday, John Cena was asked whether he would be appearing on the historic show, and the 16-time World Champion remained coy when answering, but refused to rule out an appearance - so you'd probably have to expect that we'll be seeing him as WWE pull out all the big guns to try and make Monday night memorable!

So, how will John Cena appear? Well, I think there's only one answer for that - as the Dr of Thuganomics.

We finally saw the much-loved 'heel' character return at WrestleMania to lay waste to Elias - both verbally and physically - and that was before WWE's regular programming started to veer more towards the edgy side.

Now that we're starting to see...shall we say 'less PG' content on RAW and SmackDown, having John Cena make another one-off appearance as the Dr of Thuganomics is a no-brainer for me.

Will it make the WrestleMania appearance less special? Probably not. There's clearly a demand there to see the character, particularly given how well received the WrestleMania segment was.

What's the alternative? We get a colourfully-clad Cena thanking the crowd in a middle-of-the-road segment which, sure, will keep the younger fans happy - but will have no real edge and no real meaning.

If WWE wants to continue to shock the WWE Universe and spark their programming, there's only one option for me - and that's having John Cena appear on RAW this week, spitting some bars, picking a fight, and walking out.

Would you like to see John Cena appear as the Dr of Thuganomics on the RAW reunion? Who would you like to see be his next victim if so? Let us know in the comments.

