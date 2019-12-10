Opinion: John Morrison should return to WWE as a heel and defeat a fan favourite for his championship

John Morrison could have a very shocking return.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

It was revealed last week that John Morrison is on his way back to WWE. Sadly, it seems like he won't be going by a more creative name (although he hasn't returned yet, so hope is not lost). This is a pretty surprising move, as it has been such a long time since Morrison has been in WWE that many people had even stopped fantasy booking what might happen if he came back. It has been announced that he's going to be making his return appearance on WWE's "The Bump" social media show this Wednesday, but where do we go from there? He may reveal what show he's headed to, or maybe he'll be the first guy who announces that he's going to be in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match.

After that, the sky's the limit. John Morrison may show up on "WWE Backstage" on FOX Sports in the coming weeks, or he could be silent until we get closer to the Rumble. Instead, however, it would likely be much more interesting and (Johnny) impactful if he were to make a surprise appearance on television, make a challenge for a title match, and then go on to win the match and become champion.

Which champion? The United States Champion, Rey Mysterio. The luchador who has been lauded as the "Greatest Masked Man of All-Time" has had one heck of a difficult time in the latter half of 2019, and although he has found success by winning the United States Title, for some men the money is pretty much always in the chase.

If Morrison just comes back, wrestles a bunch of "local talents" and spins his wheels for a while, he may very likely become "just another guy" quickly. Instead of putting him in a holding pattern and waiting until the Royal Rumble to get Morrison going, why not do it big? Rey Mysterio is a big Superstar and Morrison has raised his stock so much since leaving WWE in 2011 that he's no longer the mid-card guy with a lot of potential that he was upon his release. He's a bonafide big-time Superstar, and WWE should use this to their advantage. Morrison plays a great bad guy and his persona is easily hateable, so WWE should butt that right up against the exact opposite -- Mysterio, who is quite possibly the most loveable wrestler in WWE history.

It doesn't have to be a program that leads to WrestleMania, but it would be a great shock to the WWE Universe as the year comes to a close and leaves a lot of options open for the future. Do something big, WWE. Bring in Morrison and make the people hate him.