Opinion: Will Kofi Kingston be replaced at WrestleMania?

Kofi Kingston after the gauntlet match

This week saw Kofi Kingston being cheated out of his Wrestlemania opportunity. While the WWE Universe has been rooting for Kofi Kingston over the past few weeks, it is likely that we might not see Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania.

While this would certainly leave the WWE Universe feeling shocked and betrayed, it is possible that it would only work towards creating the build of Kofi's character even stronger.

Given that WWE plays its cards well and takes into account the correct direction that they need to provide Kofi Kingston, he could evolve into a much larger character and quite possibly become one of the top singles stars in the industry.

The Background

Kofi Kingston's meteoric rise in the ranks of the WWE has been repeatedly halted by Vince McMahon. Vince assured Kofi that he would be going to Wrestlemania if he managed to defeat Sheamus, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton and Rowan in a handicap match.

But even when he managed to win the match, Vince made him get through one more match against Daniel Bryan where he lost. Now, with all the top tier superstars being involved in other feuds, it is being speculated that Kofi Kingston would be put in the match against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

However, it is likely that WWE might consider keeping Kofi out of Wrestlemania.

While that might come as a shocker for the WWE Universe, it is likely that such a move would actually add to Kofi's momentum. By keeping Kofi out of the match, WWE might in fact, add to his build that he has received.

If things were to be seen, even Shane McMahon has turned heel which could set the stage for a long time feud between Kofi and the McMahons. Taking a look at other trends, the WWE has been investing heavily on creating champions that reign for a long time.

As such, it is not likely that they would consider Daniel Bryan dropping the title anytime soon. However, it is will not do any good to Kofi's momentum to hand him consecutive losses in title matches.

From what can be seen, Kofi's push is supposed to be big time and not just for the moment. Kofi Kingston is one of those veterans who has put up great matches through the years and has always been extremely over with the WWE Universe.

Kofi Kingston being denied the opportunity might open up the doors for a longer lasting feud against the authority. While it is certain that he would be given a title run, it does not seem that the WWE plans on doing so immediately.

However, when it is done, it is evident that it will be for the long term. As such, WWE needs to build his character to a point where his credibility is not questioned. Kofi needs to be created as a character that has the ability to take on other superstars in order to maintain his position.

From what is being speculated, it is possible that Brock Lesnar might make be drafted to SmackDown live in case the WWE decides to make him drop the title to Seth Rollins. In that case, it is certain that he would be positioned in the title picture. As such, Kofi needs to be a character that has the ability to hold his own among the giants of the business.

