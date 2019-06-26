Opinion: Nikki Cross winning against Bayley was best for business

Doug Robbins FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 99 // 26 Jun 2019, 19:15 IST

Nikki Cross was able to score a pinfall over Bayley on the June 25 edition of SmackDown Live. It was certainly a competitive match and both Bayley and Nikki deserve props for a nice match.

Nikki's post-match celebration stole the show. Her smiling and sheer jubilation served as such a stark contrast to the glowering, crazy-eyed version of Nikki we saw in NXT. Her genuine smile lit up the camera.

To see a character that was once so obsessed with creating chaos was over the moon and excited after getting her friend a rematch against Bayley was refreshing. It reestablishes the manipulative nature of Alexa, showing how far she will go to get what she wants even if it involves using her "friends".

As an audience member, seeing Nikki Cross take Graves' phone, smiling from ear to ear is contagious and one cannot help but be wrapped up in her infectious giddiness.

The darker side of this makes one wonder, what happens if Alexa loses to Bayley again? Will Nikki now blame Alexa? Will Nikki turn heel again in retaliation? Will Alexa win and keep manipulating the sweet but naive Nikki? How long before Alexa turns on Nikki? Will Alexa have a change of heart and actually embrace her friendship with Nikki?

Will they compete for the Women's Tag Team Championships? What if they won? This could really help the Women's Tag Team Championships. If this scenario played out, would Bayley develop a new friendship with someone else to go after the belts she had lost to the Iiconics at WrestleMania?

Under this scenario, Sasha Banks could come back, team up with Bayley and go after the tag titles they revolutionized. There are so many questions that Extreme Rules will be the catalyst for. WWE has opened doors to several opportunities by letting Nikki win against Bayley to set up a SmackDown Live Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Bailey. If you are a wrestling fan, you cannot afford to miss Extreme Rules on July 14!