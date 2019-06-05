Opinion: Possible reason why Alexa Bliss became the No.1 contender for the SmackDown women's title

Just look at that priceless smile!

Alexa Bliss became the new No.1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship on tonight's episode SmackDown Live. She defeated Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat no-disqualification match to earn her opportunity at Stomping Grounds.

You could ask, why Charlotte Flair wasn't the one to challenge Bayley for the title? Bayley had cashed in the MITB contract on Charlotte Flair moments after the latter defeated Becky Lynch to win the title at the titular PPV last month.

Well, the answer is quite simple “The Wildcard Rule” Charlotte Flair has been picking a fight with Lacey Evans for the past two weeks, and this could indicate the Queen will find her way into the Raw women’s Championship match at Stomping Grounds.

Not taking anything away from Evans, but WWE could think a one-on-one match between Lynch and the “Sassy Southern Belle” does not have what it takes to draw the interest of the fans. It could be the reason the company plans to add Charlotte Flair to the Raw Women’s title picture.

Rumors say Vince McMahon is very high on Lacey Evans even to the extent of viewing her as the female Roman Reigns. If she is to win the Raw women's title at Stomping Grounds having Charlotte Flair in the match would help legitimize her victory big time and establish herself as a main event player.

So it all makes sense why WWE went with Alexa Bliss as the new No.1 contender for the SmackDown women's championship at Stomping Grounds.

The Goddess, on the other hand, is in the process of starting a potential feud with Nikki Cross and having the SmackDown women’s title in the mix could be huge.

Corey Graves mentioned during the match that history has the habit of repeating itself as it was Alexa Bliss who took Bayley’s Raw Women’s Championship at the latter’s home town two years ago.

I guess it's fitting to have Alexa Bliss become the No.1 contender and possibly win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Stomping Grounds to start a feud with Nikki Cross over the title.