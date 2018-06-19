Opinion: Possible reason why Seth Rollins lost the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

In what was a complete shocker Seth Rollins lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dolph Ziggler on this week's episode of Raw. Seth Rollins came out and issued an open challenge for the IC title. Dolph Ziggler answered the challenge and defeated Rollins to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Seth Rollins came out of a successful title defence against Elias at money in the bank, and the speculation was that he would continue his feud with "the Drifter" until SummerSlam. The loss came out of nowhere, and it leaves us perplexed about what is next for "the Architect"?

Rumours quote that Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are in contention to be the next challengers for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. That could be the reason behind Rollins losing the IC title on Raw.

The last time Seth Rollins went after the Universal Championship was way back on the Post Survivor Series episode of Raw in 2016 against Kevin Owens. He qualified for the No 1 contenders Elimination Chamber match to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 but failed to win it after getting eliminated by Braun Strowman.

Now might be the time "the Architect" finds his way back into the Universal title picture. Brock Lesnar's next title defence will be at SummerSlam, and we can expect either Rollins or Reigns or both to face the "Beast" for the title.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced multi-men No-1 contenders match for Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are the first two contestants announced for the match while we'll find out the other superstars in the coming weeks.

It's apparent that Seth Rollins will be a part of the match at Extreme Rules. It will be interesting to see how Reigns and Rollins find their way to the Universal title match at SummerSlam.

The fans wouldn't mind seeing a triple threat match between Rollins, Reigns, and Lesnar for the title at the biggest party of the summer. It could be a trip back to the main event of WrestleMania 31 where Rollins cashed in his MITB contract and became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Vince McMahon still believes that Roman Reigns will get over with the crowd. The fans would get worn out in witnessing another one-on-one match between Lesnar and Reigns. So it would be the right choice to embed Seth Rollins into the Universal title picture and make it a triple threat match at SummerSlam.

