Opinion: Possible reason why SmackDown won't invade NXT this week

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 04 Nov 2019, 00:13 IST

How will SmackDown respond to NXT?

This past week of wrestling was one of the best that many of the WWE Universe have witnessed in a long time, mainly because NXT finally decided to invade the main roster after years of fans pushing the company to give them the chance.

Ahead of this year's Survivor Series, it appears that the battle lines have been drawn between SmackDown and NXT since the NXT brand took over the Blue brand on Friday Night SmackDown, taking advantage of the fact that it was a lackluster roster following the Crown Jewel event.

Survivor Series has become synonymous with invasions of rosters, usually between RAW and SmackDown, but this year NXT has decided to involve themselves.

Given the way NXT asserted their dominance over a below strength brand this past week, it wouldn't be a stretch to think that SmackDown would be looking for some revenge this week.

Interestingly, even though it would make sense if WWE decided to invade their developmental brand as part of the show on the USA Network on Wednesday, there isn't much of a chance of it happening.

Following Monday Night RAW this week, WWE will be heading off on their European Tour, a tour that will see RAW and SmackDown presented in different countries for the next few weeks, whilst NXT remains in the US.

This means that unless NXT stars are taken over to another country just to be part of another angle or some stars are left behind to send a message to NXT, then there probably won't be any continuation of the storyline this week. Instead, the build-up could wait until the week of the show at the end of the month.

Do you think SmackDown will invade NXT this week? Have your say in the comments section below...