Opinion: Proof that Drew McIntyre was not The Chosen One ahead of the 2020 Royal Rumble

McIntyre's Rumble push came out of nowhere

Drew McIntyre is set to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania next month when he challenges for the WWE Championship in what is rumored to be the main event, but ahead of this match, some harrowing statistics have come to light.

McIntyre was the favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble, but the victory was actually his first singles win on a pay-per-view in more than a decade. McIntyre's last PPV win on the main roster came back in 2010 and the Scottish star failed to win any matches on pay-per-view in 2019 since he was embroiled in a feud with Roman Reigns throughout, which included losing to The Big Dog at WrestleMania 35.

McIntyre has since been pushed as a behemoth against The Beast Incarnate heading into WrestleMania and the WWE Universe believe that he could be the man who dethrones Brock Lesnar to become Champion. This stat proves that McIntyre wasn't considered to be The Chosen One this time last year since there has been no build towards his Royal Rumble win and he's lost to a number of unlikely stars in the past 12 months.

McIntyre was originally fired from WWE back in 2014, but after working hard on the independent circuit and in Impact Wrestling, he was rehired and sent down to NXT back in 2018. McIntyre was pushed hard in NXT as a former NXT Champion and eventually lost the title to Andrade in one of the promotion's standout matches.

McIntyre's fortunes have been much different since his return to the main roster where he was originally aligned with Dolph Ziggler. That being said, WWE look to have corrected this now and the WWE Universe could be looking at the next WWE Champion.

Did you notice that McIntyre's push came out of nowhere? Have your say in the comments section below...