Randy Orton Vs Edge should be the main event of WrestleMania 36 (Opinion)

It's that time of the year. We are just about a month away from the biggest WWE event of the year, WrestleMania. The 36th edition of the marquee event will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on April 5.

The event will feature two colossal world title matches, with Goldberg and Roman Reigns facing off for the Universal Championship, while Brock Lesnar clashes with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Elsewhere, we will get to see the NXT Women's Championship being defended on The Grandest Stage for the very first time, as reigning champion, Rhea Ripley, goes up against the winner of the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Charlotte Flair.

This year's WrestleMania, much like the past few editions, is most likely going to be a long affair. But one of the biggest question being asked by most fans is this: just which match will be the main event of the latest Showcase of The Immortals?

The popular choice is McIntyre Vs Lesnar. However, if the rumors are to be believed, it will most likely be Goldberg Vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. While a hard-hitting clash like Reigns Vs Goldberg wouldn't be a bad way to close out the show, I am of the opinion that the match that has the most fan investment should main-event the biggest extravaganza of the year.

Now, I'm not taking anything away from the two title fights mentioned above, but I don't feel like either of them have had that level of fan investment to warrant the top spot on the Mania card. However, there has been a feud that hitting all the right notes ever since it's inception, and it involves two of the hottest stars in the company at the moment. Yes, I'm talking about the feud between Randy Orton and Edge.

Edge's return to the squared circle after a nine-year hiatus was the biggest story to come out of this year's Royal Rumble. The Rated- R Superstar would follow it up with a passionate promo explaining his return to in-ring action. He was interrupted by his former Rated RKO teammate, Randy Orton, who would tease a reunion between the two before dropping his former tag team partner with an RKO. The former WWE Champion then hit Edge with a ConChairTo to close the show.

Orton has been on another level since his attack on Edge. He has shined in every segment he has been part of. His attack on Matt Hardy and, most recently, Beth Pheonix have been gut-wrenching and sadistic at the same time. Some might even say that this is the best Orton has looked in many years - and it's hard to argue that point.

This week's RAW saw Orton hit Edge's wife and WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Pheonix, with a devastating RKO. Orton's promo before the attack, detailing his motivation, was one of his best in recent memory.

The build-up to his eventual clash with Edge at WrestleMania 36 has been scintillating. The history between the duo, combined with Orton's antics over the past few weeks, has made it the hottest feuds in the company. Fans are dying to see how the Rated-R Superstar is going to react to Orton's attack on the people nearest and dearest to him.

Who would have thought that, in 2020, we would this excited about a feud between Orton and Edge? To WWE's credit, they have made us care about this feud more than anything on either RAW and SmackDown. The storytelling, the build and the anticipation of seeing Edge back inside the squared circle, makes this match worthy of being the main event of WrestleMania 36.