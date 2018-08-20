Opinion: Reason why Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution is a bad idea

Sanjay Dutta
20 Aug 2018, 21:40 IST

This match doesn't make any sense

On Saturday, WWE officially announced the first match for it's all women pay per view titled 'Evolution', which will be held at the Nassau Coliseum on 28 October 2018.

Former Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be facing former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in a match that is being billed as the battle of the past and present of WWE's Women's division.

While on paper it does seem like a decent enough match featuring two of the most popular and decorated female WWE Superstars of the company, i just cant see the reason and logic behind this match being booked for the Evolution pay per view.

Logic and common sense have never been the strong points of the WWE. The company has rarely made the use of logic with their product. But this time they have outshone themselves by booking a match which makes no earthly sense.

There is absolutely no backstory or prior animosity between Bliss and Stratus to begin with. In fact, the duo were part of a recent episode of Table for 3 where they had only sweet and nice things to say about one another. Why the WWE would want to even book a match between them is beyond my comprehension.

Alexa Bliss still has miles to go before she can take on someone in the Calibre of Trish Stratus. Bliss is a great promo, and there is no doubt that she is one of the best in the company when it comes to trash talking and playing the fans.

But when it comes to in-ring skills, she doesn't hold a candle to performers like Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch.

Moreover she wasn't even in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble this year which involved Trish. That could have served as a prelude to their booked match at Evolution.

Trish had her moments in the match, and her stare down with old-foe Mickie James and Sasha Banks were some of the highlights of the match. WWE could've booked a WrestleMania 22 rematch between James and Stratus, this I have no doubt fans would be excited to see, given the chemistry between James and Stratus.

Alternatively, the company could've booked a dream match between Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus, this is something I wanted to see at Evolution. Banks is one of the top female performers in the company, and she could've had a 5-star classic with Stratus.

But the company thought otherwise, and the graphic of the match appeared during NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4, as the company officially announced the match after the show ended.

I really don't know what to think of the match as i believe the company could've done so much more with Trish Stratus' return to the WWE ring after almost seven years. Until then, i am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that the company proves me wrong on October 28.