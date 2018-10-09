Opinion: Reason why Seth Rollins should be the next Universal Champion

Gideon Mauridi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 13 // 09 Oct 2018, 01:39 IST

Seth Rollins should be the face of WWE

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins became the first wrestler to capture the NXT Championship in 2012 by defeating Jinder Mahal in the tournament final. WWE COO Triple H went on to refer to Rollins as "The Future of WWE." Rollins is loved by fans worldwide whether he is portraying a face or a heel. Not only does Seth have a brilliant wrestling technique, awesome move-set and incredible mic skill, but he is also everything a Universal Champion should be.

Rollins cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 and pinned Roman Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and held it for 220 days before suffering an injury which left him out of action for 6 months. Rollins was a phenomenal champion (no pun intended) and the fans were behind him all the way. Whether he's competing on Raw or a PPV event, he never has a bad match. Sure he has flaws like every other wrestler in the world but pro wrestling legends such as Sting and Kevin Nash have praised Rollins' in-ring ability.

Seth Rollins will be a more suitable Universal Champion because his in-ring performance speaks for itself. He is a main-event status star and for him to headline WWE PPVs instead of appearing on the mid-card will bring more interest into the event and more fans will invest themselves in the event. Rollins has achieved a lot in his wrestling career outside of WWE. He is a former ROH Champion and has won other championships in the independent circuit.

Rollins is a fighting champion and he shows up every week on Monday Night Raw and as Universal Champion, he will obviously defend his title every month and give anyone on the roster a title opportunity. The WWE Universe wants to see a superstar who will give it all in the ring and give them what they paid for. Raw ratings will increase as the fans will have something great to look forward to on TV. He will bring more prestige to the title and make it the biggest prize on Raw just like he did with the Intercontinental Championship.