Rey Mysterio winning the Royal Rumble match is best for business

Rey Mysterio vs Daniel Bryan could well be the feud of the year

The TLC pay-per-view is set to take place this Sunday and after that, we will be just one month away from the most unpredictable PPV on the WWE calendar, the Royal Rumble.

The 30-man Rumble match is one of the most exciting and drama filled matches in WWE history and often features both surprise debuts and shocking returns.

The Rock was marked as an early favourite to win the match but with Roman Reigns sidelined due to leukaemia, rumour has it that this idea has now been dropped. This has left the Rumble winner's spot wide open and Rey Mysterio could emerge as a surprise favourite to win that match for the 2nd time in his career.

The reason why Mysterio should be the favourite to win is that the WWE will be looking for a marquee match for WM 35, and Mysterio Vs Bryan would provide them with just that.

AJ Styles, the current number 1 contender, has been a part of the WWE title picture for a long time now and he should take a step back from the title picture after his inevitable defeat to Bryan at TLC. They could potentially extend Bryan's feud with Styles until the Royal Rumble, or even bring in another SmackDown face for Bryan to beat at the event.

I know Randy Orton is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Mysterio but that feud should just end before the Royal Rumble PPV because if that feud doesn't end there, then it will probably end up being extended to Mania, which is something nobody wants to see.

These two superstars can bring the arena's roof down

Daniel Bryan vs Rey Mysterio looks a strong feud on paper and with Mysterio portraying a face character on TV, he could be the perfect WM opponent for the heel Daniel Bryan.

These two talented superstars can tear the house down at WrestleMania and can also help in reinstating the prestige of the WWE Championship. Mysterio vs Bryan will be a much better match than Mysterio vs Orton and by giving Mysterio the perfect underdog win at Royal Rumble, the fans could get a perfect 'heel vs face' feud between two of the company's hottest stars.

Should Rey Mysterio win the Royal Rumble match? Share your views in the comments box below.

