Opinion: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler are perfect choice for WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Seth Carter FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 46 // 09 Sep 2019, 22:37 IST

Future Tag Team Champions?

We recently saw Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler pair up to become the number one contenders for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. It was a rather surprising and unexpected teaming, but it worked out well for them as they mowed through four other teams in a tag team turmoil match to earn the right to face Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman at Clash of the Champions for the titles.

What makes them worthy of the gold?

I don't think anyone would question the in-ring performances these two routinely put on. Ziggler has been in some of the most scintillating matches I've seen. Here's the aftermath of one that comes to mind against another under-rated performer.

Both guys are highly decorated performers. Roode is a former Tag Team Champion and former NXT Champion. Ziggler is highly decorated and even has a World Heavyweight Championship on his resume. Their careers are littered with gold.

In between title reigns, they have been team players, doing what they need to do to get other Superstars over. Ziggler has been squashed in his last two PPV matches, first by Kevin Owens and then by Goldberg.

This was all to help everyone get the taste of Goldberg's last match (against The Undertaker) out of their mouths. These are the things Ziggler does to be a team player. He puts the team first, he sells like a million bucks, and he's great at what he does. Let's not complain about being a team player. Not every Superstar can be on top all of the time. For some to be on top, others have to take a backseat.

Teaming two decorated stars is a great way to jump-start their struggling individual careers. Putting the two together will allow the narrative to move towards how their chemistry was able to put the two stars back on the winning track.

Furthering yet another storyline

It looks more and more like Braun Strowman and Seth Rolling are going to lose the titles to build towards their Universal title match.

So even in victory, Ziggler and Roode are still able to set up and further the Universal Title story. All the while, they are more than capable of subsequently carrying the tag team titles.