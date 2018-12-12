Opinion: Why Roman reigns is the biggest WWE star

"Best superstar of the decade."

It has been almost 2 months since Roman Reigns revealed that he is battling with leukemia. Since that day WWE has been feeling the effects of the void left by their top guy .The former Universal Champion was supremely supported by WWE officials and Vince Mcmahon himself believed that Roman is the face of company after John Cena.

When Reigns debuted along side Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as an group which was later named as SHIELD, the presence of the Big Dog made the unit look much stronger as both Rollins and Ambrose look like light weights Superstars. Whereas Reigns looked more like a heavyweight Superstar.Soon after the group was betrayed by Rollins, each member of the band went on their separate ways to become top guy of the company.

Years later, all three of them proved they are now the workhorses that carry WWE on their backs. As all of them were successful in making their mark in the company. Reigns solidified his Samoan legacy by becoming first member of Shield to win Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania. But his big WrestleMania moment was stolen away by his shield brother Seth Rollins by cashing in his MITB briefcase. But the rise of Roman Empire was just starting at that very moment.

WWE decided to make him new face of the company as John Cena moved towards his acting career.Years later Roman because "The Guy" for the company and became "Grand slam champion" and main-evented four straight WrestleMania's plus he even won the WWE Universal title from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018. In just a short career of 6 years Reigns accomplished more than many WWE superstars.

He proved time and again that WWE's decision of making him face of company was not wrong.The athleticism and determination of reigns gave us many entertaining feuds .His feud with Lesnar, Strowman, Rollins and AJ styles gave us some of the most memorable moments of past decade.

The proud Samoan is currently battling his biggest battle with leukemia and it's just a matter of time when we will be again delighted to see Roman in squared circle of WWE again.

