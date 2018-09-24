Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: Roman Reigns is the strongest link of The Shield

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
139   //    24 Sep 2018, 14:34 IST

The Big Dog
The Big Dog

The Architect is insanely talented and The Lunatic Fringe is definitely someone who has an amazing persona which can do wonders for him, but it's The Big Dog who outshines them all. Ever since The Shield debuted on RAW, there was always one man to look out for and that was Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns was booked strong since the very start of his career as a member of The Shield. Roman Reigns was the central figure of The Shield since the very start, executing the loud boo before The Shield powerbomb with such finesse.

It's not that WWE never tried to push Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Seth Rollins was seen as the next face of the company while his run with The Authority. WWE even made Seth Rollins defeat Triple H multiple times and take down Sting in his Night of Champions Match, but it never worked out.

The WWE Universe did not even feel invested to even boo Seth Rollins. Yes, he is insanely talented and executes great matches inside the ring, but he isn't it. Seth Rollins doesn't hit as the face of the company or being more powerful than a couple few wrestlers who are heavy and agile.

Dean Ambrose, on the other hand, hasn't been at the helm of heavy bookings after splitting from The Shield. But it's true that both these superstars were initially booked as the members of The Shield with Roman Reigns as the powerhouse of the stable. Roman Reigns might be the most hated wrestler in WWE Industry, but the truth should be stated, Roman Reigns is an amazing athlete.

He might have been criticised for his heavy pushing, but every Roman Reigns' match hasn't been under the subset that it was boring or in any way less interesting. Roman Reigns has pulled off great matches with everybody and his booking as The Big Dog who can take them all only seemed to come early in his career, but if it was panned out with some patience from the WWE Creative, I know for a fact we would all be cheering for The Big Dog.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
