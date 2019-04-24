Opinion: Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will make history and bring the house down at the Money in the Bank PPV

Who better than these two for the first Universal Championship match ever at Money in the Bank?

This past week on Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles won two matches in one night to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.

The Phenomenal One first defeated United States Champion, Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat match to progress to the night's main event. Next, he overcame the Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin to become the new #1 contender of the WWE Universal Championship.

Styles' victory has led to the materialization of the dream match that the WWE Universe had been waiting for since the night AJ arrived in Vince McMahon's promotion.

Without a doubt, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are two of the finest in-ring technicians of the modern era and their match will break the internet on 19th May. With the company's premier title, the Universal Championship on the line, the fans would think that this dream match could not get any bigger. However, there is one more statistic involved in this bout that many of the fans would not be aware of.

The Universal title match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins will be the first time that we will see the Universal Championship being defended on the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Money in the Bank has been one of the marquee pay-per-views of WWE but in the Universal title's 3 year existence, never was the title defended on the show.

WWE introduced the Universal Championship in August, 2016 but that year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view had already been over till then.

Next in 2017, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view was exclusive to the SmackDown brand hence the Universal Championship match was absent from the card.

In 2018, Money in the Bank was a dual-branded show but the then Universal title holder Brock Lesnar did not care to show up and put his title on the line.

Thus, on May 19, 2019 the Universal Championship will be defended for the first time on the career changing pay-per-view and there could have been no two better men than Seth Rollins and AJ Styles to collide in the first ever Universal title match of the event's history.

