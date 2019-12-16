Opinion: Seth Rollins' heel turn was a brilliant move

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Dec 2019, 08:36 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins and AOP

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

Seth Rollins, a former Universal Champion and WWE Champion, turned, for the first time in a few years, back into a bad guy last week. He officially aligned himself with The Authors of Pain, and the group spent the entirety of RAW attacking Kevin Owens in the backstage area. It was the first heel turn for Rollins in more than three years, and it was perfectly executed.

The question remains if the heel turn will alter the fortune of The Architect, considering how he was getting jeered by the fans as a babyface. The scenario was similar to Roman Reigns when the Big Dog was at the peak of his career, main eventing most of the TV shows and pay-per-views. Since the return of Roman Reigns earlier this year, he hasn't been booked as the guy, but the reactions of fans in recent months has been very different, as he generally gets huge support from the crowd whenever he steps in the ring.

Rollins was getting the same treatment from the WWE Universe while holding the Universal Championship. Winning the Royal Rumble this year, Rollins began climbing the top of the ladder beating Brock Lesnar and earning the name 'Beastslayer'. Although Rollins was still a fan favourite while having the feud with Lesnar, things rapidly changed towards the tail-end of the feud with Baron Corbin, and when he started a rivalry with Bray Wyatt, who eventually took the Universal Title away from him, he was put into an impossible situation due to the popularity of The Fiend.

Rollins' last run was as a heel was memorable, helping him to make his name as a singles performer in WWE. After cashing in the Money in the Bank contract by inserting himself into the main event of WrestleMania 31, he held the belt for 220 days. It would have been longer if he wasn't injured in the second half of the year.

Similar to J&J Security's large influence in his first run (and The Authority as a whole), AOP could play an essential part in shaping the new heel character of Rollins. AOP are certainly an upgraded version of J&J. Furthermore, Rollins is a natural heel, which he proved in 2014 and 2015, delivering a number of impressive segments and creating nuclear heat. With this turn, his rivalry with Kevin Owens has already become the biggest talking point of RAW. The Beastslayer could enter the title picture once again, gaining momentum in the next few months as a bad guy, and that's definitely best for business.