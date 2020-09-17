Opinion: Seth Rollins should put Murphy over before leaving on his fatherhood break

One of the best heels in the company at the moment, Seth Rollins has had a great 2020. After a failed run as a babyface champion last year, many felt that Rollins' days as a main-event player were numbered.

His defence of WWE and its creative team irked a lot of hardcore fans. The hate towards Seth Rollins multiplied when he was paired up against one of the hottest acts in the company, ' The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Then, Hell in a Cell 2019 happened, and the rest, as they as say, is history. The negative fan feedback finally forced the company to turn Rollins heel following Survivor Series.

Over the last ten months, Seth Rollins has gone through a massive transformation. Initially starting as a mob moss with AOP by his side, Rollins would morph himself into 'The Monday Night Messiah', a cult-esque figure.

While the character itself has been a huge success, there have been a lot of bumps along the way. It began with Rezar of AOP getting injured at the start of the year. This was followed by Murphy being taken off TV for a while due to an unknown reason.

Seth Rollins did manage to find a new disciple in Austin Theory, but even his run with the group was short-lived as he was sent back to NXT. WWE confirmed the release of Akam and Rezar of AOP last week.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins faced off against Dominik Mysterio in a Steel Cage Match. It was a competitive bout, and Rollins was once again victorious over the younger Mysterio. Following the match, Rollins would attack his disciple, Murphy.

Over the past few weeks, Rollins had been treating Murphy quite harshly. Murphy had cost himself and Rollins a win at Payback by inadvertently hitting 'The Monday Night Messiah' on the head.

This week on RAW, Murphy tried to come to The Messiah's rescue during his Steel Cage Match against Dominik. But as luck would have it, he would inadvertently slam Seth Rollins' head against the steel door. This was the final nail in the coffin as Rollins seemed to have had enough of his Australian disciple.

Advertisement

Is WWE hinting at a feud between Seth Rollins and Murphy?

Seth Rollins' attack on Murphy is a clear indication that the company is planning to have the duo feud against one another. When Murphy joined Rollins and AOP late last year, many felt that it was his breakout moment.

Cut back to almost a year later, Murphy did manage to win the RAW Team Team Championships alongside Rollins, but his position on the card hasn't changed much. While he is still appearing on TV consistently, Murphy has sadly become a minor character in the cult of 'The Monday Night Messiah'.

While Seth Rollins has been garnering unanimous praise for his impeccable character work and in-ring psychology, he hasn't been able to lift Murphy to his level. The Australian has become a heater for Rollins, getting attacked by his leader's foes and pinned in tag matches.

Failure is not an option.

Distractions will not be tolerated.

Those who suffer the most are most likely to reach enlightenment. #ForTheGreaterGood#WWERaw — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 14, 2020

The feud against Murphy is a great opportunity for both WWE and Seth Rollins to finally do something big with him. The Australian is one of the most talented performers in the company and it's about time that he gets the respect that he deserves.

There has been a lot of talk about Seth Rollins potentially taking a break from WWE due to his impending fatherhood. The feud against Murphy is in all likelihood going to be his final program before he leaves.

Seth Rollins has been quite vocal about his desire to build new stars. He has already made a star out of Dominik Mysterio this year, and has an opportunity to do it again with Murphy.

The next few weeks will give us a clear view of where the feud between Rollins and Murphy is going. Bear in mind, this could all be a hoax with Murphy eventually getting in the good books of 'The Monday Night Messiah'. That outcome would be quite anti-climatic, to say the least.

Seth Rollins should put Murphy over once the duo collide inside the squared company circle. A win over a big name like Rollins would be a great way for Murphy to kickstart his very first solo run as a babyface.