Opinion: Seth Rollins should be the next number one contender for the Universal title

Seth Rollins - The Architect

Is there anyone hotter than Seth Rollins in WWE right now? The man has been on such a roll lately. He is the top babyface on Raw and one of the most over superstars on the roster.

Wherever he shows up, the fans shower him with applause. He is the lone highlight of Raw these days. The fans have never been more interested in The Architect and it is the right time to give him the opportunity of a lifetime.

Raw is struggling to generate good ratings and the concerns of the WWE higher-ups are increasing. Viewership has been extremely low during the post WrestleMania sessions and part of the blame rests on the shoulders of the part-time Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

He is rarely on the show and his run as champion has made the championship an afterthought. His tyrannical reign has done the red brand no favors. What's the point of having a champion who isn't on TV on a weekly basis?

The last time we saw Lesnar was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, Brock has been involved in boring feuds lately. A feud with Rollins would spice things up and improve ratings.

Rollins is an incredible athlete, in fact he is perhaps the best in-ring performer in the WWE after AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. He can carry mediocre wrestlers like Jinder Mahal and Mojo Rawley to decent matches.

He is a very versatile character as well, he has excelled as a babyface and as a heel. His Intercontinental title open challenges have been the highlights of Raw in the post Mania season.

Brock Lesnar!

Rollins and Lesnar could have an instant classic, and Rollins could bring the best out of the Beast. These two are no strangers to each other and were in the midst of a feud in July 2015.

There were high expectations going into the match but it ended in a no contest after the Undertaker made a surprise appearance and attacked Lesnar. With that said - Rollins and Lesnar have some unfinished business in the ring.

Other than Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, there are no worthy contenders to dethrone the Beast. Roman Reigns has gotten too many opportunities in the past and the fans will riot if he defeats Lesnar.

Strowman is Mr. Money in the Bank and would most likely cash in unannounced, which means that there would be little to no build-up to his title victory. Finn Balor is not a plausible opponent for Lesnar and WWE isn't too high on him either.

John Cena is a part-timer now and the rest of the roster isn't near Brock's level, this leaves Rollins as the only credible challenger on the red brand to feud with Lesnar.

Would you like to see a Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar feud? Have your say in the comments.