Opinion: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles is a rare opportunity for RAW to shine

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 25 Apr 2019, 17:49 IST

Beast Slayer vs The Phenomenal One

AJ Styles achieved an emphatic victory against Baron Corbin to become the #1 contender for the Universal Championship this week on RAW. The Phenomenal One has received immense support, as he challenges Seth Rollins on May 19 at Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Don’t let anyone fool you...these are two men who respect each other but make no mistake, I plan on taking @WWERollins title at #MITB.



Started #Raw with a win and ended it with another. Tell me this isn’t my show. #Phenomenal https://t.co/Zj6gJRO9S7 — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 23, 2019

Seth Rollins is the current Universal Champion and carries the distinction of being the Beast Slayer after his emphatic victory against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Seth Rollins will look to dominate the red brand for at least a couple of months before somebody else can take over, and a feud with AJ Styles provides one of the best opportunities of a great match for WWE RAW in a very long time.

The Universal Championship roamed in the hands of Brock Lesnar for quite some time, and RAW faced criticism due to Lesnar's unavailability for most of the episodes. Lesnar gave guest appearances at pay-per-views, and made the Universal Title look not much of a worthwhile Championship. For almost a year, Universal Title only had Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in the picture.

I’ve been ready for this for 15 years. https://t.co/wozUhnaPGM — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 23, 2019

AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins for the Universal Title presents WWE RAW with a rare opportunity to right some wrongs and provide the WWE Universe with some great entertainment. AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are both very talented wrestlers, capable of executing breathtaking sequences inside the ring.

AJ Styles is a legend who has proved his capability around the world in a career spanning around 20 years. Seth Rollins is a young and talented wrestler who has a lot to prove and has established himself as a pivotal figure in the world of professional wrestling. AJ Styles, after formidably anchoring SmackDown Live for the past few years, is a substantial adversary to the RAW Champion in terms of wrestling and storyline.

It will be a great opportunity for RAW to shine

In the coming weeks, RAW will find itself at the backdrop of two amazing Superstars willing to do anything for the Universal belt in what can be one of the best outings at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. In my view, it will be interesting to see how WWE decides to handout the victory to Seth Rollins. A clean loss? An interference or something on the lines of a match that build up for a couple more title defence in the upcoming PPV's.

Needless to say, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are sure to raise the bar in terms of wrestling and one can expect a great performance from both the wrestlers, leading to a great match at MITB.