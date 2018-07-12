Opinion: Shinsuke Nakamura should defeat Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 288 // 12 Jul 2018, 20:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Nakamura be the new United States Champion?

Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy are set to battle for the United States Championship this Sunday at Extreme Rules. This rivalry has been brewing for quite some time and is Hardy's toughest challenge thus far.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

The match itself should be a thriller, but in the end, when it's all said and done, Nakamura should walk out with the United States Championship.

Despite competing on the Smackdown Live roster since April 2017, Nakamura hasn't won a single championship on the main roster. He had six opportunities at the WWE title, but he was unsuccessful in all of them.

A US title reign will be a good consolation prize for him. He is excellent in the ring and his heel turn has reinvigorated his character. A star of his caliber should always have gold around his waist. His championship drought must come to an end, what better way to do that than by crowning him the new United States champion.

Furthermore, Recent reports and rumors suggest that Hardy has been dealing with a few nagging injuries, which includes a pinched nerve and a minor leg injury. WWE has been protecting him for quite some time by having him sit-out of the Money in the Bank ladder match and the pay-per-view too. He has been booked in tag-team matches a lot over the past month for protection and safety.

Hardy needs to take some time off to allow his injuries to heal. WWE cannot have another part-time champion, hence it is mandatory that Hardy drops the title to Nakamura.

Nakamura's heel turn has proved worthless thus far, babyface Nakamura was one of the top faces on the brand and was constantly winning big matches. Heel Nakamura hasn't won a single match on pay-per-view. WWE is wasting his potential as a heel. Nakamura could defend the title against the likes of Randy Orton (when he returns), members of New Day and Tye Dillinger.

Hardy has been a fighting champion and his reign has been great but, as they say, all good things must come to an end. Nakamura must be the one to end Hardy's three-month reign.

Do you think Nakamura is the next US Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!