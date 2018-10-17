Opinion: Should Alexa Bliss Loose at WWE Evolution?

Bliss is Beautiful

Alexa Bliss is a force to be reckoned with on the mic and inside the ring. She has always carried every feud she is in and has been the sole reason the feud looked wonderful, be it her feud with Ronda Rousey recently, and Trish now.

The 'Goddess of the WWE' has really made a great impact, and despite her eating disorder she hasn't given up on her dreams to become a WWE Superstar, which speaks volumes about her endurance.

Despite being a heel, she has inspired people, and at WWE Evolution on 28th October, which comes to you from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, East Garden City, New York, United States the great performer faces one of the greatest female performer in WWE History, Trish Stratus.

Trish did try to hype the match, but it was Alexa that really made it connect with the fans. Her ways of calling Trish,'Ms. Irrelevant' got the WWE Universe talking and after her 'A Moment Of Bliss' segment the feud has really gone to a level where people are intrigued to see the outcome of this match.

While Trish happens to be the favorite, it makes sense for Alexa Bliss to lose during this show. The match which is currently a tag team match should see Alexa take the pin from Trish because this match has the potential of being the main event match at 'The Shows of Shows.' Alexa knows the right way to build this feud as Wrestlemania draws closer.

It would be a great idea to see Alexa feud with Trish and heal in the process as Alexa reported of numbness in her hand after her match with Ronda Rousey at WWE Hell In A Cell.

A pin from Trish would baffle Alexa, and she would try to call out Trish who shall not respond until Royal Rumble, but after Alexa keeps calling her out, she wouldn't mind pinning 'Little Miss Bliss' again.

While everyone would love to see Alexa lose again at Wrestlemania, I for one would like to see her win at 'The Shows of Shows.'

What do you think? Sound off in the comments.

