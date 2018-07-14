Opinion: Should John Cena and The Undertaker have a rematch at Summerslam?

Could Cena get his revenge?

John Cena finally got what he was clamoring for, when The Undertaker, at long last, accepted his challenge for a match at Wrestlemania 34.

Cena had been asking Taker to face him at the grandest stage of them all ever since the 16-time World Champion found himself without an opponent for Wrestlemania during the road to the Grandest Stage.

However, even after repeated calls on weekly television, social media and other platforms, it looked like The Undertaker was not interested in another match. All this changed when the Deadman made an appearance at Wrestlemania 34 to finally answer Cena and have a match with him.

The match, however, did not turn out as either Cena or the fans would have expected, as we saw the legendary 'taker demolish John Cena in under 5 minutes to pick up the quickest win of the show.

Even though it is such surprising moments that make being a WWE fan worth it, the quick finish failed to fulfill the insatiable appetite of WWE fans for a Taker/Cena match.

However, much to the delight of some fans, there are fresh rumors that we might be getting John Cena vs The Undertaker part 2 at Summerslam this year.

'Taker has made multiple appearances this year and it is clear that he has not retired from the ring by any means. Reports have suggested that Undertaker is set to take part at this year's Summerslam and what better than to have a legitimate match against the Trainwreck star.

John Cena hasn't been seen much as of late and fans would be expecting an appearance from him at the second biggest PPV of the year. A win over the Undertaker would be exactly what Cena will need to get back in the thick of things and begin his journey to become a record 17-Time World Champion.

