Opinion: The audacity of Cody Rhodes' American Dream

A continuing legacy

Cody Rhodes. An American Nightmare. A man who was once known as Stardust left the WWE three years ago and is now heading a major wrestling promotion, which can only be described as audacious. The Rhodes family has always been willing to defy the odds and carve a name for themselves no matter the circumstance.

Who is Cody Rhodes? Is he like his father? Is he like his brother? Is he an original? The answer would be all of the above. He's an amalgamation of all of these people in his life. He's the heir to the legacy of the Rhodes name.

His father Dusty Rhodes was a legend in the business. He was a man who was a game changer as he touted his humble beginnings and was the face of the NWA. He had fabled feuds with the likes of Ric Flair, Billy Graham and Tully Blanchard. His "Hard Times" promo is still considered an industry standard, which referenced real-life events and helped build the legend of The American Dream.

His brother, Dustin Rhodes a.k.a. Goldust had left his mark in WWE. His turn as "The Bizzare One" stood the test of time as it evolved from an over-sexualized androgynous individual to a goofy oddball in the modern era. His recent match with Cody at AEW Double or Nothing was brilliant and the best match on that night.

So, the question again is, who is Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes is the man who was willing to make it on his own. He created a new alluring character that was in the tradition of professional wrestling and dubbed himself the 'American Nightmare'. He was a journeyman like his father and a creative genius like his brother.

When he created All In with The Young Bucks, he never expected it to become a promotion. Sure, Tony Khan was there with his checkbook, but it was a risk to be willing to help run a venture like AEW that is still not guaranteed to be a success. But Cody Rhodes is continuing a legacy of the American Dream.

People forget that he is the grandson of a plumber who is now headlining a multi-million wrestling promotion. He has achieved this through hard work and dedication. He has been most comfortable in his underdog status, which has lent itself to AEW. It is also one of the key driving forces that has led fans to be interested in the product. And it doesn't get more American than that.

Cody Rhodes will create history alongside others when AEW Dynamite debuts on TNT on October 02. He has helped create a revolution that is helping change the face of the wrestling business. His father's words still resonate today. Cody Rhodes is following in his footsteps to create a new legend. I hope Cody Rhodes' American Dream is a success, so that the memories stand the test of time.