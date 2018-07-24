Opinion: The Bar should face The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 403 // 24 Jul 2018, 16:21 IST

They don't just set the bar, they are THE BAR!

Last weekend, SmackDown GM announced a tag-team title tournament to determine the net challengers to the SmackDown tag team champions, The Bludgeon Brothers. Only one first-round match has been announced between the New Day and Sanity. The Good Brothers, The Usos, The Bar and Rusev Day are also rumored to participate in the event. In my opinion, when the tournament is done and over with, the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro should emerge as the new number one contenders. Here's why:

The Bar haven't done anything of note since jumping over to SmackDown Live. They were left off of Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules and rarely get time on television. In fact, the last time the duo competed on television was in a six-man tag match on May 29. The Bar have been abundantly misused and under-utilized on SmackDown Live. It's high these two get the opportunities that they deserve on the blue brand. Challenging for the SmackDown tag titles will give them some valuable television time and make them relevant once again.

Moreover, The Bludgeon Brothers are running short of credible challengers. They have overcome the challenges of The Usos, The New Day, The Club and Team Hell No. That leaves The Bar, Sanity and Rusev Day as the only teams to have not challenged the current champions. Rusev Day seems to be on the verge of a split-up, with Rusev rumored to turn on Aiden English. Sanity is a villainous stable and WWE rarely does heel vs heel matches. Furthermore, Sanity is still new to the main roster and still needs some grooming. That leaves The Bar as the only option to contend for the tag titles.

The Bar have been teasing a face turn lately and it would be great to see them as babyfaces once again. The Bar is an extremely talented duo and their work on the mic and in the ring is great for a tag-team. The Bar tore through the Raw roster and reigned supreme as Raw tag team champions for the better part of their tenure on Raw. It's time for them to relive their glory days at the top of SmackDown Live.

