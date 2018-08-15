Opinion: The Miz should beat Daniel Bryan at Summerslam

Sourav Mahanty

Daniel Bryan faces longtime rival, The Miz, at Summerslam.

The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz has been going on since the day Bryan first stepped foot in the WWE in 2010. For those who are not aware, The Miz was Daniel Bryan's mentor in the original reality show styled version of NXT. Ironically, The Miz was a competent performer at best back then while Daniel Bryan had already been one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world for several years by that point.

The whole premise of the angle was that the delusional Miz would be trying to teach Bryan how to wrestle despite Bryan being light years ahead of him. This would lead to the two being at each other's throats all the time.

A lot has changed since then for the two rivals. The Miz has gone from one of the most hated wrestlers on the roster to an 8-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most respected Superstars because of his sheer work ethic and charisma. Bryan, on the other hand, went from being an undercard act to one of the most popular figures in wrestling history.

Both men have reached the pinnacle of the sport by main eventing WrestleMania once each - The Miz at WrestleMania 27 and Bryan at WrestleMania 30. In short, both of them are future Hall of Famers. Yet the two men have never faced each other in a high profile match despite being embroiled in an 8-year long rivalry.

The Miz verbally attacked Daniel Bryan in a scathing promo back in 2016.

The fans have been dreaming of this match since The Miz cut a scathing promo at Daniel Bryan on an episode of Talking Smack criticising the then retired Bryan for not quitting the WWE and going back to the independent circuit because the WWE would not let him wrestle anymore. This promo led to the revival of Miz's stagnant wrestling career and he went on a tear becoming one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster despite being a heel.

Yet it felt like we would never get to see this dream match because the WWE had forced Bryan to retire from in-ring competition due to his injuries. But after a shocking comeback at WrestleMania 34, we are finally in store to witness the two rivals go toe to toe at this year's Summerslam.

Still, it is hard to feel that the WWE has jumped the gun in booking the match. It almost feels like it is to big a match for Summerslam. After an 8 year long wait, the fans would much rather wait a few more months and see the two throw punches at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania.

It has been 8 years in the making.

Hence, it feels that the WWE has to prolong this rivalry for the next eight months till WrestleMania 35. The only way to do that is to have The Miz continually come out on top of Bryan through unfair means.

They could build the story as to how Bryan becomes more obsessed with beating Miz after each loss he suffers at his hands but The Miz is not interested in giving him another chance after beating Bryan multiple times already.

Finally, when Bryan ends up costing The Miz the WWE Championship, the two agree to meet at WrestleMania with the condition that if Bryan loses then he has to retire for good.

The storyline is amazing and the fans will really be on Bryan's journey to finally get his redemption against the man that has done everything to hold him down for almost a decade. WWE simply pass up this oppurtunity by giving the fans a Daniel Bryan victory at Summerslam and ending the storyline then and there.

We have waited 8 years for this, we don't mind waiting 8 months more. The Miz has to win at Summerslam.