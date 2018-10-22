Opinion: The Shield vs The Dogs of War feud is doing more harm than good

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 504 // 22 Oct 2018, 18:30 IST

The Dogs Of War

WWE Raw has been revolving around The Shield versus The Dogs Of War since the advancements at SummerSlam that saw Roman Reigns gain the Universal Championship and Seth Rollins clinch the Intercontinental Championship.

The Shield re-united on the Raw after SummerSlam when Braun Strowman traded out his Money in the Bank contract on The Big Dog before his Shield siblings helped spread out The Monster Among Men. From that point forward, Strowman has been a quality heel, and teamed himself with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Reigns and Strowman fought inside Hell in a Cell a month ago in Strowman's MITB contract match, and after Brock Lesnar got involved and spread out the two men, the match finished in a no result. It basically squandered the whole idea of the MITB contract.

It will be Reigns versus Strowman versus Lesnar at Crown Jewel for the Universal Championship, however, the WWE Universe is forced to sit through the similar age-old drama of The Shield versus Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre. The Shield is one of the best stables the WWE has delivered in years, however right now it feels flat, and that needs to change.

The WWE has been great in booking this feud, and particularly in the same fashion, week after week. Fans get the chance to see a similar lineup of singles matches, including the six men again and again, and to finish things off, each superstar's title on the red brand is being held prisoner by this particular feud.

The Big Dog began his Universal Championship rule with a blast, yet since this feud has taken off, you nearly overlook he has the title. He hasn't had the opportunity to safeguard it, and it has been just a prop lately, or in other words, it's Brock Lesnar's title reign again. The only difference is he shows up.

The Intercontinental Championship was thriving with Rollins when he won the title back at SummerSlam, fans were energised. Nonetheless, he has not possessed the capacity to do anything with the title since being a piece of this quarrel.

Everything about Monday Night RAW has switched to these 6 wrestlers alone, and with all the belts available in those 6 hands, it makes for a poor outing, and repetitive sequences.