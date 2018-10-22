×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: The Shield vs The Dogs of War feud is doing more harm than good

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
504   //    22 Oct 2018, 18:30 IST

The Dogs Of War
The Dogs Of War

WWE Raw has been revolving around The Shield versus The Dogs Of War since the advancements at SummerSlam that saw Roman Reigns gain the Universal Championship and Seth Rollins clinch the Intercontinental Championship. 

The Shield re-united on the Raw after SummerSlam when Braun Strowman traded out his Money in the Bank contract on The Big Dog before his Shield siblings helped spread out The Monster Among Men. From that point forward, Strowman has been a quality heel, and teamed himself with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Reigns and Strowman fought inside Hell in a Cell a month ago in Strowman's MITB contract match, and after Brock Lesnar got involved and spread out the two men, the match finished in a no result. It basically squandered the whole idea of the MITB contract.

It will be Reigns versus Strowman versus Lesnar at Crown Jewel for the Universal Championship, however, the WWE Universe is forced to sit through the similar age-old drama of The Shield versus Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre. The Shield is one of the best stables the WWE has delivered in years, however right now it feels flat, and that needs to change. 

The WWE has been great in booking this feud, and particularly in the same fashion, week after week. Fans get the chance to see a similar lineup of singles matches, including the six men again and again, and to finish things off, each superstar's title on the red brand is being held prisoner by this particular feud. 

The Big Dog began his Universal Championship rule with a blast, yet since this feud has taken off, you nearly overlook he has the title. He hasn't had the opportunity to safeguard it, and it has been just a prop lately, or in other words, it's Brock Lesnar's title reign again. The only difference is he shows up.

The Intercontinental Championship was thriving with Rollins when he won the title back at SummerSlam, fans were energised. Nonetheless, he has not possessed the capacity to do anything with the title since being a piece of this quarrel.

Everything about Monday Night RAW has switched to these 6 wrestlers alone, and with all the belts available in those 6 hands, it makes for a poor outing, and repetitive sequences.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns
Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
.
4 reasons why The Shield vs Strowman, Ziggler and...
RELATED STORY
4 Dream Opponents For The Shield
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Finn Balor in The Shield is not such a great...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Bobby Lashley should become the next...
RELATED STORY
5 Factions The Shield Could Feud With Next
RELATED STORY
5 Epic Dream Feuds WWE Should Book For The Shield
RELATED STORY
3 feuds WWE Raw should end and 3 they should move on to
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who can replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield
RELATED STORY
5 Possibilities For Ambrose After Walking Out On The Shield
RELATED STORY
4 ups and 4 downs from the last episode of RAW (17...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us