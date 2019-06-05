Opinion: The Undertaker is a valuable attraction to the company still

The Undertaker will take on Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

The Undertaker is the last remaining member of the WWE roster who was part of the first edition of Monday Night Raw in 1993. The Phenom's lasting legacy will forever be his run of 21 consecutive victories at WrestleMania, the biggest stage of the WWE. He has missed only two editions of the Sports Entertainment extravaganza, the most recent being this year's WrestleMania 35.

Missing the event this year broke his streak of consecutive appearances since 2000. There were rumors about a potential match against Elias, or a rematch with John Cena from last year; there was speculation about the return of his biker gimmick But ultimately, none of those came to pass.

However, the familiar sound of the gong was heard on the Raw after WrestleMania, and The Deadman attacked Elias' musical segment, making his presence felt for the first time since his nostalgia feud against D-Generation X in 2018.

There is a mystique that Undertaker brings to any arena he enters. Even after The Streak came to an end, WWE used The Phenom's star power to elevate the standing of up-and-coming superstars - to varied success. Taker remains a very respected and beloved superstar, evident in the backlash Roman Reigns received after his WrestleMania victory against him.

Now, with a major event coming up in the form of WWE Super ShowDown, WWE once again chose to showcase its most trusted asset - Undertaker will take on Goldberg for the first time ever, pitting two legends of the industry against each other. There are members of the WWE Universe who might see this as another instance of the company giving priority to established stars instead of young performers, but there is no denying the fact that big names are brought back for one reason - the fans. The Saudi Arabian government demands the high profile superstars, and the most exciting card, and The Undertaker helps in both. He also provides a ratings boost when there is a decline, which gives fans another reason to tune in.

However, the most significant purpose that he can serve for the future of the company is building new household names. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and even Brock Lesnar got heaps of momentum by sharing the ring with The Phenom, and therein lies his value: no matter win or lose, just being in the same ring as someone of The Undertaker's stature elevates the stock of the wrestler. So, we might see him make his sporadic appearances, and giving younger stars the rub by putting them over, or in verbal segments.