Opinion: The Undertaker versus John Cena should main event SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam needs a main event that can sell tickets, Undertaker vs Cena would do just that.

The Undertaker poised to strike

SummerSlam 2018 is two months away but the road to the event is underway. As it is the second biggest show of the year after Wrestlemania, WWE officials try to put together the best match card possible with awesome storytelling and incredible star power.

The main event of SummerSlam is a special attraction for even casual fans, this is why this year's SummerSlam should have a main event that could appeal to casual fans. The most suitable option currently available is a mega match between two of the most accomplished stars in WWE history, John Cena and The Undertaker.

Although both are part-timers and are way past their prime, these two larger-than life superstars still carry enough star power to sell out stadiums within weeks.

These two battled in a brief encounter in 2018's WrestleMania, Taker squashed Cena in convincing fashion. The strange part was that the match was impromptu and lasted a mere 3 minutes.

WWE legend - John Cena

It received a mixed reaction with some fans criticizing the short time the dream lasted for, while some praised Taker's performance and the unpredictable nature of the encounter. A dream match of such calibre relies more on storytelling than ring work which is why it won't be a disappointment .

Some might think that its a step down from last year's main event which saw Brock Lesnar defend his title against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a match that was rated 4 and a half stars.

The in-ring quality of Taker vs Cena won't be as good as that of the previous year's main event but Undertaker hasn't looked better in years and a motivated Cena can put on classics with anyone.

The Undertaker in action, WWE SummerSlam 2015

The crowd will be more invested in this match compared to the rumored main event that is Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar.

Lastly, I feel that WWE needs to book this rematch as there hasn't been a definite end to this rivalry.Taker arrived unannounced at Wrestlemania, and Cena was ill-prepared for the Dead Man which is why he was shocked to see Taker in such great shape.

Therefore it would make sense from a story line perspective to book a rematch between the two. With a great build-up to the match, Taker and Cena could work the best SummerSlam main event in history.

Would you love to see such a match-up? Have your say in the comments.