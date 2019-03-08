×
Opinion: This year's WWE superstar shakeup needs to return to the old 2007-2011 format

Rachel Miller
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.09K   //    08 Mar 2019, 09:43 IST

WWE Superstar Shakeup Logo
WWE Superstar Shakeup Logo

The WWE Superstar Shakeup is where superstars from both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live are traded during the course of two days in April just days after WrestleMania as a way to refresh the rosters. However, the WWE needs to bring back the WWE Draft process from 2007 to 2011 on a special episode of Monday Night RAW in my opinion.

There were two parts of the old WWE Draft. The first part of the draft took place on a very special three-hour episode of Monday Night RAW where inter-brand matches involving RAW, Smackdown and (from 2007 to 2010) ECW Superstars where the winning brand would get to select a superstar from the opposing brand's roster (for example, RAW to SmackDown, ECW to RAW, SmackDown to ECW, etc.). Usually, it was the main eventers and the upper mid-carders who tended to be drafted during the TV draft.

The second part of the draft was called the WWE supplement draft which took place online at WWE's official website, WWE.com. As with the TV draft, a brand got to select a superstar from the opposing brand's roster but the picks took place at twenty-minute intervals. Also, the superstars who tend to be draft during the WWE Supplemental Draft were either mid-carders, female talents (known at the time as the WWE Divas), low-carders and tag teams.

By bringing back the 2007-2011 WWE Draft format, we can see dream inter-brand matches such as Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks vs. Asuka and The Revival vs. Sheamus & Cesaro as well as both a male battle royal and a female battle royal to determine draft picks.

The superstars drafted during the TV draft can feature main eventers, upper mid-carders and top female superstars being drafted while the WWE supplement draft can feature mid-to-low card male and female Superstars as well as both male and female tag teams.

The format is way better than just trading Superstars and the WWE should bring back this classic format.


Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on WWE news, rumors, WWE Raw, SmackDown, Live Event results and PPV Schedules.


