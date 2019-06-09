Opinion : Triple H should call-up Johnny Gargano on SmackDown Live as Randy Orton's next opponent

WWE Super Showdown is done and dusted as the WWE Universe shifts its focus to WWE Stomping Grounds now. WWE has already announced 5 matches for the show, most of which are rematches. With the event just 2 weeks away from this Sunday, the WWE Creative team will try to build some more feuds before then.

One such feud which needs to be followed up on is Triple H vs Randy Orton. The Apex Predator defeated the King of Kings at Jeddah; being a heel, Orton must boast about his recent win, and position himself as the man to beat on the blue brand.

Triple H would then interrupt him. The Game will accept that he is past his prime now, but has worked hard to prepare the superstars of tomorrow. He will then introduce Johnny Gargano to Randy Orton. Gargano lost his NXT Championship to Adam Cole at WWE NXT TakeOver : XXV. He has spent too much time on the yellow brand, and deserves to be called up to the main roster now.

Gargano vs Orton can become the top feud of SmackDown Live because the WWE Championship feud between Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler feels more like a placeholder rivalry. Orton is the biggest star in the company still competing full time, and the WWE can capitalize on this by having him put over Gargano in the latter's debut singles feud on the main roster.

This move will add meaning to the legendary match-up between Triple H and Randy Orton, because at the moment, the fans are feeling that it was merely a special attraction match for the fans in Saudi Arabia. Even the Saudi Arabian fans chanted 'NXT! NXT! NXT!' during the match. The match was cobbled together without any build-up or fanfare.

A feud between Randy Orton and Johnny Gargano with Triple H in his corner is bound to entertain the audience. It will also keep Triple H on the screen in a different role than we have usually seen him. If things go right, WWE can even book the NXT graduate in a marquee match at the biggest party of summer, SummerSlam.

