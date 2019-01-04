2 reasons why John Cena should become 17-time World Champion in 2019 and 2 reasons why he should not

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.63K // 04 Jan 2019, 12:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history and the Leader of Cenation is currently tied with Ric Flair in terms of highest world title reigns. Both Cena and Flair are 16-time World Champions (most by any superstar) while Flair has retired from in-ring competition, Cena is still wrestling and could well break the Nature Boy's record.

Daniel Bryan is the current WWE Champion on SmackDown Live and the WWE Championship was the last title that Cena held in the WWE.

Cena became a 16-time World Champion when he defeated AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble PPV two years ago.

Cena is no longer the superstar that he was earlier; he wrestles on the big shows of WWE and does not appear every week on RAW and SD Live.

The Face that Runs the Place made his emphatic return to WWE TV this past week where he teamed up with Becky Lynch on SD Live. Cena is advertised to make an appearance on RAW next week and we can expect him to be on TV at least until WrestleMania 35.

With Cena available to work in the WWE in 2019, there's a huge chance that Vince McMahon and Co. would push him to win his 17th World title and here are 2 reasons why he should become a 17-time WWE Champion in 2019 and 2 reasons why he should not:

#1 Should Become - John Cena deserves to break Ric Flair's record

Even Ric Flair knows John Cena is a better performer than him

John Cena is the biggest reason why WWE is the product that it is today. It was Cena's immense popularity which drew the audience towards Vince McMahon's company and that is the reason why Cena deserves to be a 17-time World Champion in WWE.

The Leader of Cenation has taken the WWE to newer heights something the Nature Boy had not done in his entire career. Cena was the face of the WWE ever since it went PG and it has made him a Superhero in the eyes of young kids, again something that Ric Flair could not do in his career.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement