Opinion: What 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt secretly means by 'Let me in'

Bray Wyatt and The Fiend

Bray Wyatt is a genius in the realm of storytelling in WWE. With the character that he had for all these years, Wyatt was able to maintain the interest of the fans despite not being able to pull off wins in important matches. His promos and the darkness behind the character helped to maintain a considerable (ironically) cult fanbase.

Introduction of The Firefly Fun House

2019 has been a very different year for Bray Wyatt. He finally returned to the company after a long time away, but it was as a different character. Suddenly, gone was the cult leader that the fans had fallen in love with. Instead, Bray Wyatt was portraying a character that seemed to be a spoof of a 90's children's television host. It was ridiculous and laughable and had no right to be over with the fans... and yet, it was.

In just a couple of backstage segments inside 'The Firefly Fun House', Wyatt captured the imagination of the WWE Universe. On the one side, there was the ridiculous bright and positive Bray Wyatt that seemed too good to be true, who had put aside all of his previous grief and was turning over a new leaf. He was a new person altogether, combined with his playmates in the Fun House, such as Abby the witch, Huskers the pig, Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy the buzzard, and an apparent caricature of Vince McMahon as The Devil.

On the other side, there was an aura of darkness lurking in all that was positive in the Fun House.

There was something not quite right, be it the gloves that Wyatt wore with 'Hurt' and 'Heal' written on them that seemed to be telling him what to do, the overall grumpiness and slight evil of the puppets of the buzzard and the witch, and finally the 'he' that Wyatt mentioned every now and again during his promos.

The Fiend appears on WWE

The audience did not have to wait too long before they got to see this 'he' first-hand as 'The Fiend' made his first appearance on the show, albeit for seconds. Gone was the friendly Bray Wyatt, and in his place stood a terrifying demon, wearing a mask that was horrifying and could give anyone nightmares in an inexplicable costume.

That was all that it took. Bray Wyatt had won the hearts of the WWE Universe and The Fiend was the hottest thing in WWE. Currently, The Fiend might not be going through the best phase with his feud against Seth Rollins not really being popular with the WWE fans, but he is still the most popular part of any WWE show.

The way Fiend has attacked and decimated WWE legends and current WWE Superstars, including a match against Finn Balor, has showcased what might be the start of a whole new era for the WWE Universe.

The Fiend's entire storyline has been surrounded by mystery. From him holding Wyatt's head as a lantern to the Fun House Bray Wyatt never appearing in the ring and The Fiend attacking legends for seemingly no reason, all of it seemed to inexplicable.

But there was one more mystery that came with every single episode of The Firefly Fun House. Bray Wyatt would always end it with a sinister, "Let me in".

Bray Wyatt wants the WWE Universe to 'let him in'

Now, most fans have assumed that this is the Fiend's way of asking the WWE Universe to follow him and let him into their heads. This seems very plausible as well, given his history as a cult leader. Despite the possibility of this being true, I have a very different theory.

What if, the message sent by Bray Wyatt is one that we have all misunderstood?

There is certainly an enormous chance that Wyatt is trying to tell the WWE Universe something that we are not understanding — that he is a prisoner of The Fiend.

Think about it.

Have we seen Bray Wyatt ever appear outside The Firefly Fun House as himself? No. Every time he has appeared, it has been as The Fiend.

Has Wyatt appeared scared in the segments? Yes, although he has been very subtle about it. He has talked about how 'he' (The Fiend) has punished him for doing things that he was not supposed to. Wyatt has been seemingly wary of every move he makes.

Are the rest of the components of The Firefly Fun House also scared? Yes. Each and every member of the Fun House has not seemed too happy being in there. Abby the witch has appeared tired, Mercy has not ever been shown to be happy, and Ramblin' Rabbit is regularly killed and reborn on the show. All of the puppets have at times shown themselves to be completely terrified.

Bray Wyatt has been apologizing to every person that The Fiend has attacked. He has been apologetic and almost sorry for the actions of his possible captor.

Dear @RealKurtAngle,



As a young man I idolized you.



Today is no different.



I hope you can understand.



I’m sorry for what I have done.



I wish you knew how much.



This time it all has to be perfect.



Revenge is a confession — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 7, 2019

So, when it comes to that, what if what Bray Wyatt is actually trying to tell the WWE Universe by saying 'Let me in' is to provide him some form of shelter from The Fiend?

What if what he means is, 'Let me out?'

The Firefly Fun House, while being bright, has seemed to be rather dark and even claustrophobic. What if, Bray Wyatt has been imprisoned by The Fiend in there... and what if Seth Rollins, by burning it down, just set him free?

This question might be one that we ask ourselves sooner rather than later. What if what Bray Wyatt means with 'Let me in' is a cry for help that no one has paid heed to?

Will we find out on SmackDown? I guess we can only wait and watch.

