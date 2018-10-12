Opinion: What went wrong in the booking of Asuka and Nakamura?

Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka have fallen off a bit

Japanese champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka were both riding high after their separate Royal Rumble wins this January.

In any case, that is apparently been the crest for the two hotshots, and WWE has been off track and has fallen flat both innovatively and with respect to their talent just about a year from that.

To state that WWE has altered the running of its two greatest Japanese hotshots could be the modest representation of the truth.

Towards the start of this current year, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka were the victors of their separate Royal Rumble matches and both were booked at WrestleMania 34 for prominent title matches.

Nakamura was set to go head to head against WWE Champion, AJ Styles, in a fantasy rematch from their days together in New Japan.

Asuka would challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while at the same time putting her own unbeaten record on the stake.

What occurred next appears to have molded whatever is left of 2018 for these two Japanese megastars and their WWE vocations may never completely recoup.

At WrestleMania this year, Asuka's 914-day undefeated streak was ended by Charlotte Flair. The months that pursued have seen Asuka dive into mid-card limbo where she is at present involved in an insignificant quarrel with The IIconics.

Her emanation has been totally wrecked and in a sight that would have been unbelievable a year back, she is currently consistently on the losing end in matches against Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Asuka touched base to much pomp on RAW after her advancement from NXT, and her overwhelming run appeared to be set to proceed as she turned into the debut ladies' Royal Rumble champ. Unfortunately, she is presently a bit-part player on SmackDown Live and the possibility of her triumphant run like last time seems like a distant possibility.

Subsequent to losing his WrestleMania dream match against AJ Styles and incredibly turning heel, Shinsuke Nakamura entered a broadened quarrel against the WWE Champion. After a few matches that neglected to satisfy desires, Nakamura was shunted down the card to the United States Championship picture.

The Artist has since won his first gold by taking the US Title from Jeff Hardy, yet has scarcely highlighted on TV or PPV since getting to be the champion.

Nakamura was the most energizing prospect for WWE but his downfall makes for a very disappointing show for all involved.

Note: The opinion of the writer doesn't reflect SportsKeeda's view.